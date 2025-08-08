Chicago Bears send stern response to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s stadium request

The Chicago Bears didn’t blink at the request from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bears CEO Kevin Warren gave a small but not subtle update on the team’s project to build a new stadium.

The Chicago Bears are keeping their focus on Arlington Heights

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Warren is not re-entertaining the idea of building a new stadium in Chicago but keeping his focus on Arlington Heights.

“Kevin Warren said that the Bears’ focus is to continue with their plan to build a stadium in Arlington Heights,” Cronin wrote. “The team is meeting weekly with the village and Warren is confident that they will be able to break ground in 2025.”

Kevin Warren said that the Bears’ focus is to continue with their plan to build a stadium in Arlington Heights. The team is meeting weekly with the village and Warren is confident that they will be able to break ground in 2025. pic.twitter.com/hCChZaiB25 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 8, 2025

The Bears are still waiting on the local government in Arlington Heights to complete the feasibility study part of the process, and that’s nothing compared to the team’s inability to get the Illinois legislature to pass tax-friendly legislation for the project.

The end of 2025 feels like a longshot…

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made another plea to the Bears

But it might be even more of a long shot for the Bears to stay in Chicago. Johnson recently pleaded with the Bears to stay in Chicago during an appearance on 670 The Score.

“Look, the Bears belong in the city of Chicago,” Johnson said on the “Rahimi & Harris Show” Monday afternoon. “And I believe that people know that. There’s a tremendous momentum. As you know, Joe Mansueto with the Fire, we’re talking about hundreds of million dollars to build a new stadium. The 1901 Project on the west side of Chicago, you’re talking about millions of dollars of investments…

“We’re on a nice little hot winning streak here. So, my door’s going to remain open. And the hope is that Chicago Bears fans will rally around this moment to challenge all of us to come together to figure out a path to make sure the 100-year history doesn’t end in this moment and we can set ourselves up for the next 100 years.”

The Bears aren’t using Johnson’s comments as leverage to move the process in Arlington Heights along. And quite frankly, the stadium project isn’t going anywhere at the moment.

