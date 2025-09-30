Chicago Bears reportedly benching starter after Raiders game

The Chicago Bears most important position battle during training camp this summer has continued into the bye week. The Bears are reportedly set to make a change at left tackle before their next game against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 on “Monday Night Football.”

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, fourth-year offensive tackle Braxton Jones is not expected to make a start against the Commanders. Second-year offensive lineman Theo Benedet is likely to make the start, but there is a possibility that second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo will battle for the spot.

The Chicago Bears are set to bench Braxton Jones

“A source said Jones is not expected to start Oct. 13 at Washington,” Biggs wrote. “The situation remains fluid, and Benedet is the likely replacement. Coaches have time this week to really dive into the situation on the offensive line, especially with spotty production in the running game. Practice is scheduled for Tuesday with lifting Wednesday before a mandatory four-day break for players.”

Benedet made the start at right tackle against the Raiders after Darnell Wright was ruled out due to an elbow injury. He moved to left tackle in the second quarter when Jones came out of the game. Trapilo was inserted at right tackle.

Following the Bears’ 25-24 win on Sunday, Johnson explained he wanted to put Trapilo in the game to provide a “spark” amid the offense’s struggles early in the game.

“He’s he’s a guy that just keeps getting better each and every week, and so we were just at the point where we weren’t doing a whole lot on offense, and we felt like That might give us a little spark and ignite us a little bit on offense there,” Johnson said.

The offense didn’t play much better after the switch. But they were able to score a game-winning touchdown on their penultimate possession. The hope is that an extra week of practice will help Trapilo of Benedet before they play Washington.

