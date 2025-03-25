Chicago Bears LT Braxton Jones’ injury status changes 1 month before draft

The Chicago Bears added three starting offensive linemen in March. Offensive guards Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and center Drew Dalman will fix the most pressing need the Bears had on offense this offseason.

The Bears are set at right tackle with 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright. Braxton Jones’ position at left tackle has been the subject of debate before the last three draft cycles.

Could Will Campbell replace Braxton Jones?

Some Bears fans and NFL analysts argue Chicago could improve the left tackle position. Others think he’s doing good enough of a job that general manager Ryan Poles can draft other pressing needs in the first round.

LSU prospect Will Campbell has been suggested as a possible selection for the Bears at No. 10 in April. However, the Bears have the flexibility to add anyone from running back Ashton Jeanty or to trade up to select defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Chicago Bears LT provided an update on his injury

Campbell might be a smart choice if the Bears are worried about Jones’ health. Jones missed the final two games last season due to an ankle injury. He needed surgery to repair the fractured left ankle.

Jones provided an update on his recovery via Instagram on Tuesday. Per Nicholas Moreano, Jones posted he’s “out that boot.”

#Bears LT Braxton Jones posted this on his Instagram story about an hour ago. Jones is walking and "out that boot." pic.twitter.com/1wwn41yEdM — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 25, 2025

Jones’ timing of the post is notable. He posted that he was out of his walking boot on March 25. The first round of the draft is on April 24.

More importantly for the left tackle, LSU is set to have their pro day on Wednesday. Bears scouts will get a chance to meet with Jones’ potential replacement.

It’s time for Jones to get stronger.

