BREAKING: Alex Leatherwood to be activated for Bears Against Cowboys

Alex Leatherwood will be activated against the Cowboys

Two starting offensive linemen from the Chicago Bears Week 7 game will not be playing against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Bears announced earlier that Lucas Patrick would go to the injured reserve. Larry Borom will be out in Week 8 with a concussion injury. The Bears lost starting offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to the injured reserve earlier this month. With those injuries, the Bears got a timely activation for Alex Leatherwood.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the head coach Matt Eberflus announced the Bears would activate Leatherwood to the active roster.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says they will activate Alex Leatherwood to the active roster. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 28, 2022

Alex Leatherwood had to miss several early season games as he was reportedly battling a mononucleosis illness and was placed in NFI. The Bears claimed Leatherwood off of waivers in August after the Las Vegas Raiders waived him following training camp.

This is Leatherwood’s second season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Raiders in the first round but did not appear to make progress with the team before they decided to waive him this season. He was initially drafted to be a tackle. But he has played guard as well. It’s unclear how the Bears plan to use him if he plays against the Cowboys. He has worked with the Bears at right tackle in practice.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE