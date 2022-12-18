Breaking: Bears list QB, 2 WRs on inactive list against Eagles

Bears’ inactive list has a lot of offensive players on it

The Chicago Bears added a couple of pass catchers to their active roster Saturday. It hinted at who would be available for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears had several players doubtful or questionable for their Week 15 game. The Bears’ inactive list clarified the team’s plan for the game against the Eagles.

Chase Claypool’s status was known Friday afternoon. He had been ruled out. According to a statement by the Bears Sunday, wide receiver N’Keal Harry and tight end Trevon Wesco will be out against the Eagles. Offensive tackle Larry Borom is out as well.

Bears’ inactive against the Eagles

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Chase Claypool

QB Tim Boyle

DB Justin Layne

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

OL Larry Borom

TE Trevon Wesco

With Borom out, it’s assumed Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff will rotate Sunday. With his limited snap count, Leatherwood did well against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. But the Bears appear to be easing him into having more playing time for the Bears.

Riley Reiff and Alex Leatherwood will continue to rotate at right tackle on Sunday, Matt Eberflus says. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 16, 2022

