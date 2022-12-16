BREAKING: Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game

Another Bears offensive weapon was ruled out

The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.

According to the Bears’ injury report released Friday, Chase Claypool has been ruled out for Week 15.

Claypool missed all three days of practice for the Bears. The status of three other players is unknown Friday. Offensive lineman Larry Borom is doubtful. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive back Kindle Vildor are questionable. Of interest to Bears fans, Robert Quinn, who was traded by the Bears to the Eagles this season, is on injured reserve for this game.

There is some good news depending on how you feel about the Bears and their potential draft position. Quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery, who battled illness earlier this week, were full go at Friday’s practice and have no designation for Sunday’s game.

One wonders why the Bears would want to play Fields with the JV offense and no major offensive weapons. With Lucas Patrick on injured reserve and Borom likely out, the Bears have serious gaps on the offensive line before playing the league’s best pass rush.

What exactly is Fields going to learn from dodging Eagles defenders with a bum shoulder to throw to practice squad wide receivers who won’t make the team next year? So he can learn how to manage the situation Aaron Rodgers went through earlier this season and failed at?

