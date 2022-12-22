BREAKING: Bears promoting former Vikings CB to active roster for Bills game

Bears promote a former Vikings CB to the active roster

The Chicago Bears had several defensive backs listed on their Week 16 injury report. The Bears will be missing a lot of help on the offensive side of the football against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. With all of the injuries mounting for the Bears, the team announced they promoted a former Vikings cornerback to the active roster.

According to a statement by the Bears, Harrison Hand has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s contest against the Bills.

#Bears roster move:

We have promoted DB Harrison Hand from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 22, 2022

This will be the second game Hand has been promoted for. He played against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Hand played one defensive snap and took a role in two special teams’ plays in the loss.

Hand was a fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He was also with the New York Giants before the Bears signed him to the practice squad after the Cleveland Browns poached Thomas Graham Jr. in September.

