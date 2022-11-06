BREAKING: Bears speedy wide receiver inactive against Dolphins

The Chicago Bears made a big decision at wide receiver

The Chicago Bears made a trade for a wide receiver this week. Chase Claypool will make his first appearance for the Bears Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. His presence in the locker room prompted the Bears to cut wide receiver Isaiah Coulter this week. It appears the Bears are making another roster change at the position before their Week 9 game.

According to the Bears’ Week 9 inactive list, the team has placed rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on the inactive list. Jones Jr. was not listed on the Bears’ Week 9 injury report. He appears to be a healthy scratch.

Jones, who was picked to add a speed threat to the Bears roster, has struggled in his limited role with the Bears this season. He has two muffed returns in the regular season. Jones also muffed a return in the preseason. In Jones’ small role on the Bears’ offense, he has just three receptions for 41 yards this season.

Other Bears inactive against the Dolphins include:

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

TE Jake Tonges

DB Lamar Jackson

OL Alex Leatherwood

