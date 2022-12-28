BREAKING: Chicago Bears add another wide receiver to injury report before Lions game

The Chicago Bears have another injured wide receiver
The Chicago Bears were pretty shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears’ offense struggled to put up points as the Bears were blown out at home by the Bills. Injuries to wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown were noticeable on Saturday as they joined Darnell Mooney in watching another piece of the 2022 catastrophe.
According to the Bears’ Week 17 injury report, another wide receiver joins the ranks of the hurt. Dante Pettis was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. St. Brown and Claypool did not practice Wednesday. Claypool has not played since the Bears’ bye week. Some good news for the Bears, Teven Jenkins was a full participant in practice.
#Bears Wednesday Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/PZI7cci6kg
Bears not practicing Wednesday
- WR Chase Claypool, knee
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown, concussion
Bears limited in practice Wednesday
- DL Andrew Brown, ankle
- DL Justin Jones, eye
- WR Dante Pettis, ankle
- LB Sterling Weatherford, illness
- TE Trevon Wesco, calf
- OL Cody Whitehair, knee
