BREAKING: Chicago Bears add another wide receiver to injury report before Lions game

The Chicago Bears have another injured wide receiver

The Chicago Bears were pretty shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears’ offense struggled to put up points as the Bears were blown out at home by the Bills. Injuries to wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown were noticeable on Saturday as they joined Darnell Mooney in watching another piece of the 2022 catastrophe.

According to the Bears’ Week 17 injury report, another wide receiver joins the ranks of the hurt. Dante Pettis was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. St. Brown and Claypool did not practice Wednesday. Claypool has not played since the Bears’ bye week. Some good news for the Bears, Teven Jenkins was a full participant in practice.

Bears not practicing Wednesday

WR Chase Claypool, knee

WR Equanimeous St. Brown, concussion

Bears limited in practice Wednesday

DL Andrew Brown, ankle

DL Justin Jones, eye

WR Dante Pettis, ankle

LB Sterling Weatherford, illness

TE Trevon Wesco, calf

OL Cody Whitehair, knee

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE