Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Coach Suddenly Flips To Eagles Staff

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears

A Chicago Bears coach fled to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Chicago Bears are expected to welcome in a former member of the NFC Championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears signed linebacker TJ. Edwards on the same day a defensive coach is leaving Chicago for the Eagles.

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, the Eagles hired Ronell Williams as their next nickelback coach.

Williams has been with the Bears since the 2019 season. He’s been there when the defense was more of a force and is now leaving after the Bears’ defense was one of the worst in franchise history. He’ll join an Eagles defense that was one of the top units in the league last season. Their defense was more reminiscent of the 1985 Bears team. However, the Eagles are expected to lose some players this offseason due to cap issues.

Another Eagles and Bears swap could be happening this offseason. The Bears are linked to offensive guard  Isaac Seumalo via free agency.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply