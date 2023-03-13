BREAKING: Chicago Bears Coach Suddenly Flips To Eagles Staff

A Chicago Bears coach fled to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Chicago Bears are expected to welcome in a former member of the NFC Championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears signed linebacker TJ. Edwards on the same day a defensive coach is leaving Chicago for the Eagles.

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, the Eagles hired Ronell Williams as their next nickelback coach.

Per source, Ronell Williams, who has been defensive quality control coach for the Bears since 2019, is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles as their nickels coach. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 13, 2023

Williams has been with the Bears since the 2019 season. He’s been there when the defense was more of a force and is now leaving after the Bears’ defense was one of the worst in franchise history. He’ll join an Eagles defense that was one of the top units in the league last season. Their defense was more reminiscent of the 1985 Bears team. However, the Eagles are expected to lose some players this offseason due to cap issues.

Another Eagles and Bears swap could be happening this offseason. The Bears are linked to offensive guard Isaac Seumalo via free agency.

Former #Eagles exec Ian Cunningham now assistant GM with the #Bears. Expect them to be players for G Isaac Seumalo as well. https://t.co/Nbn7kd5oiC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

