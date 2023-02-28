BREAKING: Chicago Bears hire assistant coach for 2023 season

The Chicago Bears hired an assistant offensive line coach

The Chicago Bears had one piece of news that might go under the radar with general manager Ryan Poles talking about Justin Fields at the NFL Scouting Combine. While Poles was busy blowing the Bears’ leverage by letting the entire NFL executive world know that no team was interested in Fields should Chicago want to draft a top quarterback in 2023, reports came out on a coaching change.

Ryan Poles says he’s not been asked from other teams if Justin Fields is available. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) February 28, 2023

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the Bears hired Luke Steckel as their next assistant offensive line coach. He will replace Austin King, who left for the Denver Broncos this offseason.

The Bears announced the hiring of Luke Steckel as their assistant offensive line coach. He was previously with the Titans. He replaces Austin King, who is heading to the Broncos to join Sean Payton’s staff. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) February 28, 2023

According to Larry Meyer with the Chicago Bears, Steckel has over a decade of NFL coaching experience:

“Steckel, 37, possesses 14 seasons of NFL coaching experience, having worked with the Browns as assistant to the head coach (2009-12) and the Titans as offensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach (2013), offensive assistant coach (2014-16, 2018-20), assistant receivers coach (2017) and tight ends coach (2021-22).” The Bears will hope Steckel can give the offensive line some better pass-blocking tips next season. Offensive line coach Chris Morgan got the best out of his group in the run game, but the unit’s pass-blocking scheme left much to be desired. The team should be aided by additional help in the draft/free agency.

