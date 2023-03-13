The Chicago Bears sign a linebacker

The Chicago Bears were expected to go after the trenches hard in free agency after the team received a much-needed wide receiver in D.J. Moore via their blockbuster trade this weekend. The Bears pulled a surprise, signing a linebacker on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears chose linebacker T.J. Edwards to sign a three-year deal.

Source: The #Bears are on the board, signing star former #Eagles LB TJ Edwards to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Edwards’ contract is a three-year deal worth $19.5 million. $12 million of that is guaranteed. That’s a much cheaper cost than what it would have taken the Bears to sign his predecessor, Roquan Smith.

He gets $19.5M over 3 years, source said. $12M guaranteed. A big signing for Chicago, and not the last. https://t.co/HSeLf0z6IB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Edwards is a former undrafted free agent signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He recorded 125 solo tackles, two sacks, and 51 stops for the NFC Champion Eagles defense last season. Edwards was graded 84.4 overall for his play by Pro Football Focus last season. He’ll join fellow Wisconsin Badgers alumn Jack Sanborn as the other undrafted free agent in the Bears’ starting linebackers unit.

