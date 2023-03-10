BREAKING: Chicago Bears re-sign longest tenured player

The Chicago Bears sign a vital member of the special teams

The Chicago Bears will head into the free agency period next week, looking to score a few big names for the 2023 season. The Bears must improve the roster at key positions on offense and defense. It’s expected they will look to put a special emphasis on the trenches this offseason. They will keep a critical piece of the special teams trenches next season.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the Bears have a new contract with long snapper Patrick Scales. He is the Bears’ longest-tenured player on the roster.

The Bears agreed to terms with long snapper Patrick Scales, per source. The longest-tenured Bear is back. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 10, 2023

The 35-year-old long snapper has been with the Bears since the 2015 season. He’s been a part of two playoff teams during that span. Pro Football Focus gave Scales a 51.5 overall grade for his play last season. That gave him the 60th-highest ranking on the Bears’ special teams out of 67 players. Scales made three tackles in 2022. But he also missed two tackles and was credited with one penalty.

