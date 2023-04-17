BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Wide Receiver For 2023

The Chicago Bears re-sign wide receiver

The Chicago Bears were back at Hallas Monday as offseason workouts start this week. One player from the 2022 roster signed with the team ahead of the activities. According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the Bears signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to the roster Monday. The deal is for the 2023 season.

The Bears announce they re-signed WR Dante Pettis. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 17, 2023

It’s a one-year deal for Pettis, who had 19 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also was the Bears’ punt returner, averaging 9.1 yards per return. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 17, 2023

Pettis caught 19 passes for 245 yards and had three touchdown receptions. He earned a 53.3 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

Pettis contributed to the Bears’ special teams unit as their punt returner. He returned 18 kicks for 163 yards. Pettis’ longest return was for 27 yards. He appeared to do enough last season to get a new deal from general manager Ryan Poles.

