The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.

According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, the Bears added defensive end, Taco Charlton off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The Bears signed DE Taco Charlton off the Saints’ practice squad. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 16, 2022

Charlton was a 2017 first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He was a standout defensive player for the Michigan Wolverines in college when he won All-Big Ten honors. He had ten sacks in his senior season at Michigan.

Charlton hasn’t seen the same success at the NFL level. According to the statement by the Saints when they signed him, he’s been to a few other teams since he was drafted by the Cowboys:

“Charlton, 6-6, 270, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan. Charlton has appeared in 55 games with 13 starts for the Cowboys (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), posting career totals of 92 tackles ( 53 solo), 12 stops for loss, 11.5 sacks for a loss of 69 yards, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Charlton appeared in 11 games with one start for the Steelers and finished the season with 18 tackles (seven solo), a split sack and a pass defense. In 2019, Charlton recorded a career-high and team-best five sacks for the Miami Dolphins to go with two forced fumbles.”

The Chicago Bears need an edge rusher

Charlton hasn’t been productive this season. And he wasn’t super effective in the sack department for the Steelers last season. However, the Bears might be able to use him better in their system. If he can be even as productive as he was with the Cowboys, that would be a major improvement for the Chicago Bears, who traded away their edge rusher, Robert Quinn, this season.

