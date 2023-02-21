BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign offensive lineman for 2023 season

The Chicago Bears reach an agreement with offensive lineman

The Chicago Bears are expected to be aggressive in signing better talent for the offensive line this offseason. The Bears neglected the unit in general manager Ryan Poles’ first season when he said the team would be able to find offensive linemen in the “streets” following the Friday night portion of the draft. Whatever he scraped up for 2022 was undoubtedly a heap. Poles set the tone for this offseason with a new extension.

According to the sports agency JL Sports, the Bears signed Dieter Eiselen.

Congratulations to client @djeiselen on re-signing with the @ChicagoBears 🐻 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 21, 2023

The Bears’ offensive line was so bad and injured that the 2020 undrafted free agent from Yale wound up suiting up for a career-high 11 games last season. During his three-year NFL career, he mostly spent time on the Bears’ practice squad, but the Bears promoted him to the active roster in late October.

Pro Football Focus gave Eiselen a 45.5 overall grade for the three games he played in for the 2022 season. He earned a 31.9 overall pass-blocking grade (6.4 against the Detroit Lions in Week 17), as the offensive guard gave up five hurries in 41 pass-blocking attempts. The Bears need to find another player this offseason to help with the interior offensive line.

