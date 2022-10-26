Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears trade All-Pro defensive player

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are trading Robert Quinn

According to a breaking report by Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Chicago Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

There have been reports circulating that the Bears were looking to shop Quinn. Kansas City and the Dallas Cowboys seemed like possible destinations. But the Eagles also make sense as they put their chips this season for a Super Bowl run. Quinn will join an elite defense in Philadelphia.  According to Schefter, the Bears will receive a fourth-round pick in return.

That’s not bad for a pick that hasn’t played as well as in 2021 when broke the Bears’ single-season sack record. The Bears can use a fourth-round pick more than they can a player who doesn’t seem happy in Chicago.

