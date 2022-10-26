BREAKING: Chicago Bears trade All-Pro defensive player

The Chicago Bears are trading Robert Quinn

According to a breaking report by Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Chicago Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles traded for DE Robert Quinn, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

There have been reports circulating that the Bears were looking to shop Quinn. Kansas City and the Dallas Cowboys seemed like possible destinations. But the Eagles also make sense as they put their chips this season for a Super Bowl run. Quinn will join an elite defense in Philadelphia. According to Schefter, the Bears will receive a fourth-round pick in return.

Compensation update: Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to Chicago in exchange for DE Robert Quinn, per source. https://t.co/rPGQxfodLc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

That’s not bad for a pick that hasn’t played as well as in 2021 when broke the Bears’ single-season sack record. The Bears can use a fourth-round pick more than they can a player who doesn’t seem happy in Chicago.

