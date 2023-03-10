Breaking: Chicago Bears Trade Number One Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears made a trade

General Manager Ryan Poles hinted at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Chicago Bears planned to execute a trade for the number one overall draft pick before the free agency period. The Bears went ahead and executed that plan.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears will trade the number one pick to the Panthers. The deal will include multiple first-round picks. The Bears will fall to the number nine draft position. It’s unclear what years the other first-round picks will be for.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

The Bears were able to get much need draft capital in return from a team that needs help at the quarterback position. The Bears, who earned the number one pick via the league’s worst record in 2022, have a roster full of holes they need to plug via the draft and free agency. Poles wound up deciding the Bears needed extra picks to help their overall roster construction instead of taking the most elite player in the draft.

