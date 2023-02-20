It seems as if the Chicago Bulls are signing a veteran point guard for the playoff run

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bulls and guard Patrick Beverley are close to an agreement that would sign Beverley to the Bulls for the rest of the season.

The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

As all Bulls fans know, Lonzo Ball has yet to play a game this season and indications are that the Bulls will rule Ball out for the season soon. The signing of Beverley adds backcourt depth to a position the Bulls have struggled with all season. There were reports that Chicago was interested in fellow guard Russell Westbrook before he ultimately decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier today.

Born and raised in Chicago, Beverley was recently bought out by the Orlando Magic after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers at the February 9th NBA trade deadline.

Beverley is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 45 appearances this season.

