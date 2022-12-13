Breaking down the discontent among the Cubs’ fan base

The mood among the Chicago Cubs’ fan base is one of growing frustration owing to the decisions that are being made at the boardroom level. In short, the large majority of supporters have grown wary of the Cubs’ policy when it comes to recruitment. At least, that is the diplomatic description of the current situation with fans who adopt a more direct approach to the goings-on in the front office, in no doubt about the fact that they are being shortchanged by the Cubs’ management.

Hoyer’s refusal to spend has earned him the wrath of Cubs fans

In essence, the root of this discontent comes down to Cubs president Jed Hoyer’s refusal to hand out long-term contracts to players they are trying to sign. Ultimately, many fans feel that this is why the franchise is unable to snap up the targets at the top of its recruitment list. Instead, Hoyer has been open about his desire to spend intelligently as the Cubs look to carry out a comprehensive rebuild but with that said, it doesn’t take much imagination to understand why the exasperated voices are getting louder given that rebuilds often require substantial capital outlay.

Breaking: Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/oRoKx76xq8 — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2022

Put another way, rebuilding the Cubs’ team on a shoestring budget is unlikely to see the team win their first World Series since 2016 and the fans know as much.

Has the Cubs’ recruitment policy already cost them the chance to win the 2023 World Series?

Stranger things have, of course, happened but the reality is that confidence among the supporters is at an all-time low. This is why the spotlight will be turned on Hoyer’s signing policy this season after the Cubs ended the 2022 campaign with a record that read 74–88. Notably, it was the second season in a row that the Cubs missed out on the playoffs. There are no two ways about it, things have got to change.

There is a wave of scrutiny coming Hoyer’s way but there’s still time to get it right

With these alarming stats in mind, it’s easy to see why patience has waned to the degree it has among the fan base. The long and short of it is that Hoyer’s strategy for the Cubs has to begin to bear fruit this season or else he faces a full-blown mutiny.

“I’m very confident that we’re moving in the right direction.” -David Ross#WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/f15ilwylKU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 7, 2022

Crucially, there is still time for the Cubs to leave their mark on the upcoming campaign but it will require a dramatic shift in policy for them to do that. However unlikely it is that the checkbook will be opened, the team’s management does deserve the benefit of the doubt over the offseason, even if fans won’t be holding their breath.

