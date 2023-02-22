BREAKING: Indianapolis Colts Sign Former Bears Cornerback For 2023

A former Bears cornerback goes to the Indianapolis Colts

A former Chicago Bears cornerback is heading to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich during midseason. A new regime led by head coach Shane Steichen, who was the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator last season, is looking to restart the franchise in 2023. They’ll do it with a new cornerback.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Indianapolis Colts signed Kevin Toliver II on Wednesday.

#Colts signed cornerback Kevin Toliver II — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 22, 2023

Toliver was an undrafted free agent signed by the Bears in 2018 out of LSU. He played for the Bears for two seasons and started two games during that time. Toliver recorded 29 combined tackles with the Bears, and he had four passes defensed. He’s played two games in the NFL for the Denver Broncos (via the Vic Fangio connection) since the Bears waived him in September of 2020.

Toliver earned overall grades of 58.1 (2018) and 51.4 (2019) from Pro Football Focus during his time in Chicago. PFF graded Toliver in the upper-60s and mid-70s for his run defense in those two seasons. But he received poor marks for his passing defense, which isn’t a good thing for a cornerback. Hopefully, Toliver can see the field again with the Colts in 2023.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE