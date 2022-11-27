Justin Fields will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon

The Chicago Bears have officially released the status of quarterback Justin Fields ahead of Sunday’s week 12 matchup in New York with the Jets. And when the two teams take the field, it will be the battle of backups in the Big Apple.

Fields has officially been ruled OUT for the game, the team announced 90 minutes before kickoff. There were reports on Saturday that Fields would NOT play by multiple national reporters and that’s been confirmed.

The quarterback is dealing with a separated shoulder and torn ligaments that he suffered in the Week 11 loss to Atlanta. He did practice all week but was limited all three days.

In addition to Fields being out, Chicago has also ruled out WR N’Keal Harry, LB Sterling Weatherford, OL Alex Leatherwood, DB Kyler Gordon, DB Jaquan Brisker and OL Ja’Tyre Carter.

