BREAKING: Justin Fields practice status changed Thursday

Jordan Sigler
The Chicago Bears are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Quarterback Justin Fields was injured against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 and was limited in practice Wednesday. His status for Thursday’s practice was different.

According to the Bears’ injury report released Thursday, Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian was on the DNP list. So was offensive lineman Larry Borom. Wide receivers Chase Claypool and offensive lineman Riley Reiff were upgraded from Wednesday’s report. Reiff was limited, and Claypool was a full go. Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are still not participating in practice as they’re batting brain injuries.

Fields’ progress is promising for the Bears if they want to play the second-year quarterback against the Packers. It’s still a risk considering the Bears are 3-9 coming into the rivalry game. The Bears recently signed a former Packers quarterback with injuries to Fields and Siemian.

