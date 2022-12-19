Matt Eberflus updates plans for running back

The Chicago Bears are dealing with several crucial injuries on offense before their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears lost wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins Sunday during their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Matt Eberflus provided an update Monday on a running back who has been on injured reserve for the last month.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Eberflus said in his Monday press conference that running back Khalil Herbert would be designated to return this week from the injured reserve. Herbert is expected to practice for the Bears this week.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert will be activated off IR and will practice this week, Eberflus says. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 19, 2022

This is a significant development for the Bears’ running room. The Bears need to evaluate Herbert and starting running back David Montgomery in the last three games. Montgomery’s contract is up at the end of this season. He’s run well the last few weeks, but it’s unclear if the Bears want to pay him next season.

Spotrac estimates Montgomery’s value to be approximately $9 million a year. That’s a high price for a running back that will look evermore like a fullback in the coming seasons.

Herbert was running the ball exceptionally well for the Bears before his injury. He’s averaging two more yards (six yards per rush) per carry than Montgomery this season. He’s struggled as a pass protector at times, but he’s been significantly better in the latter half of the season protecting Justin Fields.

