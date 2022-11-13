BREAKING: Teven Jenkins status against Lions revealed Sunday

Teven Jenkins’ Week 10 status was revealed Sunday morning

The Chicago Bears had several starters on their Week 10 injury report on Friday. Cornerback Kindle Vildor was ruled out Friday afternoon. Teven Jenkins was listed as questionable Friday with a hip injury. According to the Bears’ inactive list for Week 10, Jenkins will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Inactives in Week 10

N’Keal Harry

Kindle Vildor

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Teven Jenkins

Velus Jones Jr.

Harrison Hand

Ja’Tyre Carter

Jenkins’ injury will put another hole in the Bears’ offensive line. The Bears also appear to be sending another message to rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who will be inactive for the second consecutive week. N’Keal Harry is also inactive, as the Bears activated Byron Pringle from the injured reserve this week.

The Bears elevated Harrison Hand from the practice squad on Saturday and promptly placed the defensive back on the inactive list for Sunday.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE