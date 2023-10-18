Chicago Blackhawks: TikTok Star Breckie Hill shoots shot with Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard is gaining many new fans in his rookie season, and one TikTok star is once again shooting her shot with the hockey phenom.

Breckie Hill, who has 3 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, has posted several photos on TikTok and Instagram of herself wearing a Blackhawks jersey and tagging Bedard. One image is published with the caption, “Ur future hockey wife ;).”

Hill essentially called Bedard a future hockey wife, but one would assume she meant to write that Hill would be Bedard’s future hockey wife. Hill appears to be intentionally making Bedard jealous, as the model is sporting a Jonathan Towes jersey with the captain patch–something the Blackhawks deemed Bedard was not ready for yet.

Breckie Hill will be at a Chicago Blackhawks match

Bedard, who has been locked in at the start of the Blackhawks season, has not appeared to take the bait. But Hill seems determined to get this one in the net. Hill claimed she will be in person to cheer Bedard on at the Colorado Avalanche’s matchup with the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

We’ll see if Bedard responds to Hill during the game Thursday night. This would be an easy shot for Bedard to make, as the rookie has missed many goal chances through the Blackhawks’ first four games.

