Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.

In Mesa’s 12-5 defeat, Brennen Davis registered just one hit, but it was a huge one. In the third inning of his debut AFL game, Chicago’s second-ranked prospect drove a two-run home run off the second pitch of the at-bat to center field. The 22-year-old, who only played in 53 regular-season games this year due to a back ailment, is hoping to gain some momentum with a solid AFL campaign.

Per MLB Pipeline, next up could be making his first big-league Opening Day roster. There certainly could be that opportunity for the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect with playing time potentially available in center field at first glance.

Brennen Davis has a demonstrated ability and athleticism to make up for the missed time and advance significantly in his growth. He was a sophomore at Basha High School in Arizona and participated on the JV baseball team partly because basketball was his primary emphasis at the time. He went from being a second-round draft pick in 2018 to being named the organization’s minor league player of the year in 2019, the MVP of last year’s All-Star Futures Game, and Keith Law’s No. 28 prospect in the whole sport entering into this season in just 167 professional games.

“It’s hard because you have expectations for yourself,” Davis said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about a career, not a year. And I’m happy. I was really happy watching all my friends get opportunities this year, and I wish I was there with them. But I’m sure I will be in the future.”

