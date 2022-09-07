Chicago Cubs #2 prospect Brennen Davis made a must-see throw from right field.

Brennen Davis recently returned to the Iowa Cubs after a quick rehab stint in South Bend. The 22-year-old outfielder is one of the Cubs’ most highly anticipated prospects. Unfortunately, Davis has missed much of this season with a back injury.

This recent play from Davis will certainly give fans a reason to become re-excited for the arrival of MLB’s 51st overall prospect.

Wild play that ends in Brennen Davis showing off the cannon in right field 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/WQPpUIPnkZ — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) September 7, 2022

Perhaps the most impressive part of this throw is that Davis didn’t have any momentum going into it. After digging the ball out of the bullpen chairs, Davis delivered a strike to third base.

The Cubs’ top 3 prospects are all outfielders. Pete Crow-Armstrong currently sits at #1 in the Cubs’ pipeline. Davis is listed at #2, followed by 20-year-old Kevin Alcantara. Brennen Davis’ major league ETA has been listed as 2022. Unfortunately, there are only 17 games left in the regular season. With the season winding down and Davis’ recent return from injury, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will make his MLB debut in 2022.

Thanks to prospects like Brennen Davis, the Cubs outfield should be in good hands for years to come.

