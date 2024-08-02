3 Chicago Bears players who stood out in the Hall of Fame Game Win over the Texans

The Chicago Bears starters were on the sidelines, but the backups got the job done on Thursday night. The Bears won their first preseason game by a score of 21-17 over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH.

The Bears got off to a slow start, frankly, because of how bad the second-team defensive line played. Still, the team scored a touchdown on the opening drive in the second half to take a 21-17 lead they would not relinquish before the officials canceled the game late in the third quarter due to weather.

The Brett Rypien to Collin Johnson connection

A few Bears players stood out during the game. Quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson had a noticeable connection. Johnson finished with three receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, though he did have a couple of dropped passes.

On defense, Austin Booker showed that he could penetrate into the backfield during a pass rush. He made a nice move into the backfield on a play Byron Cowart would complete a strip sack.

After watching Thursday’s game, it’s hard to judge how good Rypien or Booker are to their peers. Rypien put up better numbers than Tyson Bagent, but he was given more reps and played against lower-tier competition on the Texans’ defense.

Kahlil Herbert outplayed Roschon Johnson, but on the third-team

Khalil Herbert was given RB3 reps, and he had better numbers than RB2 Roschon Johnson. Herbert finished with 35 rushing yards on six carries, while Johnson ran six times for 24 yards.

A one-game preseason sample size will not significantly affect the outcome of the coaching staff’s final roster later this month. How these players perform constantly in practice is another important factor.

Bears fans are excited about a few players

Bears fans took to social media to rave about a few players. Some think Rypien should replace Bagent as the QB2 after Thursday night’s game.

Brett Rypien looking really good out there. Maybe we have competition for QB2 — NorthBurbsTrey(0-0) (@TreyDaBearsFan) August 2, 2024

Big fan of Bagent, but Rypien is currently leading the qb2 battle, it's extremely early though, lot of preseason football to be played. One way or the other, both will be on NFL rosters come week 1 though. — Matt REDACTED (@Nightmare3two) August 2, 2024

The guy is balling, very impressive. If the bears are smart maybe they trade Bagent lol — Michael Baranda (@baranda61) August 2, 2024

Collin Johnson is the underdog receiver fans hope he makes the WR6 spot this year.

Give him Velus’ roster spot please and thank you — Lᴇʀʀᴀᴛᴏ 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) August 2, 2024

Get Collin Johnson on the roster. That third TE spot would be perfect. #DaBears — Matt (@Matt_McF94) August 2, 2024

Collin Johnson is a dawg. Y’all better put him on the team — Royal Insidious (@Royal_Insidious) August 2, 2024

Austin Booker is becoming a household name in Chicago.

Austin Booker is really the only big news from this game. He might just be a guy. — Allen 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🤠 (@moviefan_2000) August 2, 2024

Austin booker is a gem — bruh (@yerqzy) August 2, 2024

Austin Booker is in the backfield A LOT tonight — AJ Katz (@aj_katz18) August 2, 2024

