Bears

3 Chicago Bears players who stood out in the Hall of Fame Game Win over the Texans

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears
The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Chicago Bears vs, the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday ,August 1 , 2024. © Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chicago Bears starters were on the sidelines, but the backups got the job done on Thursday night. The Bears won their first preseason game by a score of 21-17 over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH.

The Bears got off to a slow start, frankly, because of how bad the second-team defensive line played. Still, the team scored a touchdown on the opening drive in the second half to take a 21-17 lead they would not relinquish before the officials canceled the game late in the third quarter due to weather.

The Brett Rypien to Collin Johnson connection

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) congratulates wide receiver Collin Johnson (80) on his touchdown during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

 

A few Bears players stood out during the game. Quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson had a noticeable connection. Johnson finished with three receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, though he did have a couple of dropped passes.

On defense, Austin Booker showed that he could penetrate into the backfield during a pass rush. He made a nice move into the backfield on a play Byron Cowart would complete a strip sack.

After watching Thursday’s game, it’s hard to judge how good Rypien or Booker are to their peers. Rypien put up better numbers than Tyson Bagent, but he was given more reps and played against lower-tier competition on the Texans’ defense.

Kahlil Herbert outplayed Roschon Johnson, but on the third-team

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

 

Khalil Herbert was given RB3 reps, and he had better numbers than RB2 Roschon Johnson. Herbert finished with 35 rushing yards on six carries, while Johnson ran six times for 24 yards.

A one-game preseason sample size will not significantly affect the outcome of the coaching staff’s final roster later this month. How these players perform constantly in practice is another important factor.

Bears fans are excited about a few players

Austin Booker 2024 NFL Draft
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker (DL28) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

Bears fans took to social media to rave about a few players. Some think Rypien should replace Bagent as the QB2 after Thursday night’s game.

Collin Johnson is the underdog receiver fans hope he makes the WR6 spot this year.

Austin Booker is becoming a household name in Chicago.

