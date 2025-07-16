Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher makes controversial comment on Aaron Rodgers

Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher made a comment that might be unsettling to many in the fan base about former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Rahimi & Harris Show” on Wednesday that he’s a “fan” of the four-time MVP.

“I’m an Aaron Rodgers fan,” Urlacher said. “People get mad if they want to. I like the way he plays. I like what he stands for. I like what he says. I just, I’m a fan.”

Not only did Urlacher invite controversy by praising a quarterback who beat him and the Bears in the 2010 NFC Championship, but he also made a political comment by supporting what Rodgers “stands for.”

Rodgers is very opinionated on vaccines and other issues, and considered running for vice president on Robert F. Kennedy’s ticket.

Brian Urlacher is buying Aaron Rodgers’ stock

Urlacher thinks Rodgers’ new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, can win 11-12 games in the upcoming season. His wife is a fan of the Steelers.

“My wife’s a Steelers fan, so she’s over the moon about him being there,” Urlacher said. “I’m not as excited as she is. But as a football fan, I want to see what he can do with that team, you know, they got a great defense.

“They got DK Metcalf. They got some guys on offense that can play. So if Aaron, you know, comes back two years after that (ACL injury) the way we think he will, I think they’ll have a good season.”

The Bears will host the Steelers in Week 12 on Nov. 23.

Urlacher went 2-6 against the Packers when Rodgers started for Green Bay. He intercepted Rodgers three times.

Rodgers had respect for the Chicago Bears legend

The respect between the two elite talents is mutual. Per The Repository, Rodgers claimed in 2018 that Urlacher was one of the smartest and most instinctual players he went against in the league.

“I just have the utmost amount of respect for him, the way he plays the game,” Rodgers said. “A lot of memories come to mind. He picked me off a couple times, maybe more than anybody else has. “The thing I loved about going against Brian was the conversation between plays, between series, during TV timeouts.

“From schematic stuff to silly plays that might have been called. Some of the checks he would do were often very colorful. If he had been miked up at those times there would have been some good, unedited NFL Films stuff.”

The two might have more to chat about when Rodgers retires from the league and heads to the podcasting booth.

