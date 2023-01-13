Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher believes in quarterback Justin Fields

With the 2023 NFL draft being months away, the storylines from the national and local media continue to concentrate on quarterback Justin Fields.

With Ryan Poles already coming out and saying the team is committed to Fields for 2023, the best decision is probably not to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. Though Poles did say if they went that way it would have to be because a player ‘blew him away’ in the predraft process. Still, it doesn’t feel like the Bears will go that route.

And one former linebacker is in line with that thinking as well, offering his belief in Fields as a quarterback.

Brian Urlacher was on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio Friday morning and was asked about Fields. He offered up this answer:

“I do believe (Justin) Fields could be good. I mean, you’ve seen him throw the ball. He throws it great when he has time. I want to see him with some players around him, honestly, and they have a chance to do that this year with their free agency and the cap money they have, they have a chance to do that. But having that much money, do you overpay for guys? You know, they have so much money, they’re gonna probably throw a ton of money at players that may not deserve the type of money they’re gonna get. So, we’ll see. I do believe he’s a good quarterback. I mean, the running ability is unmatched by anyone in the NFL. The kid makes some plays. I want to see him throw the ball and I want to see them trust him throwing the football. They were down in a bunch of games, they still wouldn’t let him throw the football. I just don’t that.”

Urlacher also went on to say that Fields does need to improve throwing the football and can take a step forward in that area. He’s also firm with the Bears in terms of addressing a big need in the trenches in the first round.

You can hear the full interview here.

