Brian Urlacher, the most recent Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears came out with a strong statement today about the Bears paying Roquan Smith. Here is what Urlacher had to say via BearDownCuz/Twitter:

@BUrlacher54 on Roquan Smith situation: “Why don’t they just pay him! They drafted him in the top 10 and he has produced every year so reward him accordingly. No idea what he’s asking or what has been offered but I hate seeing it come to this with a player of his caliber. (1/2) — Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) August 9, 2022

Brian Urlacher’s statement is in line with what many fans feel about the Smith contract impasse. Smith has produced each year he was in Chicago. The last two years he has done things only Ray Lewis has done previously, rack up 300 tackles and 30 tackles for a loss in back to back seasons. Smith also is only one of a few players to rack up this type of production since joining the league.

Urlacher himself put up this level of consistent game breaking production that put him into the Hall of Fame. Smith is following in the path Brian Urlacher and many more Bears middle linebackers have set before him.

🏈 NFL Players with 500+ Tackles, 10+ Sacks, 5 + INT in FIRST 4 Seasons: 2018-21 Roquan Smith

2018-21 Darius Leonard

2012-15 Lavonte David

2000-03 Brian Urlacher

1996-99 Ray Lewis

1991-94 Mo Lewis Will the Bears work out a deal to keep Roquan Smith? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUMwYNWjrv — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 9, 2022

That kind of production is the type you need and reward with a big contract by keeping that player on your team. The Bears aren’t going to find that type of production anywhere else. It’s irreplaceable production from Roquan Smith that the Bears need to rewarded.

