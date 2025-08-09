Chicago Bears set to sign former Raiders running back

The Chicago Bears hinted at their plans to add a running back when they worked out Jamaal Williams on Saturday. By Saturday night, the Bears had another running back ready to join the team hours before their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Bears are expected to add Brittain Brown to the roster.

“The Bears are expected to sign running back Brittain Brown, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote. “Was a 2022 draft pick of the Raiders and spent last year on the Seahawks’ practice squad. Posted 2,284 career rushing yards in college at a combination of UCLA and Duke.”

The #Bears are expected to sign running back Brittain Brown, sources tell @CBSSports. Was a 2022 draft pick of the Raiders and spent last year on the Seahawks’ practice squad. Posted 2,284 career rushing yards in college at a combination of UCLA and Duke. pic.twitter.com/jYBL2989IY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 10, 2025

Chicago Bears set to sign former seventh-round pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in 2024 but did not get on the field in the regular season.

Brown has appeared in six games but has no offensive stats. He played in 61 special teams snaps for the Raiders in 2022 but has not played in a regular season game since the 2022 campaign.

Brown’s signing will give the Bears depth at running back for the preseason. It’s unlikely he’ll have a chance to snag a spot on the 53-man roster for Week 1, but he could show enough in the preseason to take a position on the practice squad.

