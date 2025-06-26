Cleveland Browns’ latest roster decision gives Chicago Bears another pass rush target

The Chicago Bears may have been deemed offseason champions, but that doesn’t mean they have a perfect roster. Entering training camp, the Bears will be looking to fill any roster holes as they prepare for life under head coach Ben Johnson.

One area of immediate concern is Chicago’s pass rush. The Bears have Montez Sweat and signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a $48 million contract over the offseason. However, the depth options behind both players are all inexperienced. Adding to the pass rush has been one of the biggest talking points throughout the offseason.

It’ll be difficult to find truly top flight talent at this stage of free agency. But as teams cut down their rosters throughout free agency, Chicago will have more options at their disposal. With the Cleveland Browns releasing edge rusher Ogbo Oronkwo, perhaps he could be the answer the Bears have been looking for.

#Browns have released edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo and signed kicker Andre Szmyt, the club announced. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 26, 2025

Chicago Bears pass rush options

Barring injury, Sweat and Odeyingbo will be the leaders of the pass rush throughout the season. Looking to carve out a role behind them are players such as Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and Daniel Hardy.

Booker came to the Bears as a fifth-round pick in 2024. During his rookie campaign, the edge rusher mustered up 21 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks during his rookie season. While Johnson wasn’t around for his selection, Booker already has an understanding of what it’s like to play in Chicago. A strong training camp would go a long way in solidifying Booker’s role.

Robinson was one of the players that impressed Johnson through minicamps and OTAs. Over his three years with the Bears, he has made 49 tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. Both his production and playing time have decreased each season. He must prove to Johnson and company that he can be an impact defender.

Hardy spent most of his time on special teams in his Bears debut. Still, he made 12 tackles and a forced fumble and will be looking for more of an opportunity in 2025.

Training camp could open the doors for any Chicago pass rushing hopeful. But it could just as quickly show the Bears that they need to dive back into free agency.

How Ogbo Okoronkwo fits

Okoronkwo isn’t a household name, and he is coming off of a down season. There’s a reason he was released by the Browns in the first place. But at the very least, the Bears must consider filling their pass rushing voice with Okoronkwo. He won’t cost as much following his release.

The Browns marked the edge rusher’s third NFL franchise since joining the league in 2019. Throughout his entire career, Okoronkwo has made 132 tackles, 38 quarterback hits and 17 sacks. During the 2024 campaign, he put up three sacks and six quarterback hits.

While his sack numbers are a three-year low, Okoronkwo would’ve tied with TJ Edwards with the sixth-most QB hits on the team. Furthermore, the edge rusher made 4.5 sacks in 2023 after setting new career-highs with five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 2022.

Okoronkwo won’t suddenly make the Bears pass rush world beaters. But with Odeyingbo replacing DeMarcus Walker, he adds some extra insurance. He also gives Chicago veteran depth at a place they don’t have much of it. Depending on the price, it couldn’t hurt to at least kick the tires.

