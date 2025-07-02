Son of Notre Dame legend named breakout candidate for 2025

Injuries to the Notre Dame defensive line showed up in the national championship. The Fighting Irish could have used defensive end Boubacar Traore and defensive tackle Rylie Mills to stop an elite Ohio State offense in January.

Mills and Howard Cross III are no longer with the program, and the Irish need players on the defensive line to step up for the upcoming season. In June, the Irish received bad news that defensive end Jordan Botelho will miss the beginning of the season due to a pectoral injury he suffered off campus.

Bryce Young named a “sleeper” for 2025

In an article by ESPN on what “sleeper” players could have breakout seasons in 2025, Mark Schlabach named defensive end Bryce Young as a pass rusher who could make an impact for the Irish like his father, Bryant Young, did from 1989-1993.

“With Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III leaving for the NFL, the Fighting Irish are looking for another player who can rush the quarterback,” Schlabach wrote. “The answer might be sophomore Bryce Young, who certainly looks the part at 6 feet, 7 inches and 273 pounds. Last season, he played in all 16 games and had 23 tackles with a team-high three blocked kicks.

“Young has the right potential too. His father, Bryant Young, was an All-American at Notre Dame and a Pro Football Hall of Famer after a standout career with the 49ers. His mother, Kristin, ran track and field for the Fighting Irish.”

Notre Dame needs someone to step up on the DL in 2025

Young recorded 1.5 sacks in 2024, including one in the College Football Playoff first round against Indiana. He recorded four tackles in the Irish’s 27-24 win over Penn State in the CFP semifinal.

Per Ourlads, Young is listed as the No. 2 left defensive end behind junior DL Joshua Burnham, who finished 2024 with two sacks and 16 total tackles. Young vs. Burnham could be an intriguing battle to watch in training camp this summer.

