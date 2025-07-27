Bubba Wallace’s streak of 100 races without a win is officially over and the 23XI Racing driver earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday.

Wallace took home the Brickyard 400, holding off Kyle Larson in the second overtime. He did it with low fuel as well as the crew didn’t know if he was able to make it to the finish life after an accident in overtime forced another restart.

But Wallace made it and crossed the finish line for his first win of the season. He also became the first black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval

Wallace led three times for 23 of the 168 laps in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota, taking the checkered flag by a 0.222-second margin to end a 100-race winless streak. Wallace’s first win of the season was his first at the historic 2.5-mile oval and the third of his Cup Series career.

Following the race, Wallace was interviewed by TNT and was asked what he would say to his doubters. He had the perfect answer:

“It don’t matter. I’m already winning at life,” Wallace said. “I’ve got the best wife, the best kid. People are always going to say something. I am excited to see how far the goalpost has moved. So I get to go and chase that now.”

Larson finished second while 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin took third in the race.

Bubba Wallace now qualifies for the playoffs

Not only did the win snap Bubba Wallace’s streak of races without a victory but it also punches his ticket to the Cup Series Playoffs.

Wallace will now be one of 16 drivers for the postseason field which spans over 10 races. There are just four events left in the regular season to determine the spots.

The next race in the series heads to Iowa on Sunday, August 3rd with a 2:30 central start time.

