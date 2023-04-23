Coby White is set to be a restricted free agent after spending four seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have a variety of personnel decisions to make this offseason, including guard Coby White. Coby White is due to become a restricted free agency, and after seeing his name circulate in trade rumors over the last two seasons, the Bulls are now leaning toward matching any offer’ for him.

Chicago Sun-Time beat writer Joe Cowley is reporting that the Bulls will likely match the offer:

That still leaves a huge hole at point guard, especially with Beverley likely elsewhere. No problem. White showed enough for the organization to believe in him taking the starting reins, but that comes at a price. White is a restricted free agent, and the Bulls will let the market set a price for him, likely matching it once it does. There’s no reason why White won’t be in the $14-$15 million per year range. The Chicago Bulls will likely let the market set a price for Coby White but the team is "all in on matching any offer he gets on the market." (via @JCowleyHoops) Coby’s free-agent price tag could be around the $14-$15 million per year range. pic.twitter.com/X39astehgf — ChicagoBullsCentral™ (@BullsCentraI) April 22, 2023 The upcoming offseason will be crucial for White in terms of his career and role. White has mentioned his desire to be a starting point guard and his affection for the city of Chicago. However, the Bulls have a few options at guard, and White did have a shot to start early in his career. In 74 games this season, White averaged a career-low 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 37% shooting from 3-point range.

