Bulls analyst has bold take on Matas Buzelis and Cooper Flagg

In 2024, the Chicago Bulls selected Matas Buzelis. In 2025, the Chicago Bulls may or may not have a chance to draft Cooper Flagg, the 6’9″ top NBA draft prospect who’s been hailed as a generational prospect. The Bulls are in the play-in game, but if they lose there and do not make the playoffs, they’ll be back in the lottery and have a slim but not totally nonexistent chance of winning it.

That pick, surely regardless of whoever owns it, will be used on Flagg. One Bulls analyst thinks that while Flagg is a better prospect than Buzelis, the Bulls rookie has some things that the Duke forward does not.

Bulls analyst compares Matas Buzelis to Cooper Flagg favorably

At 6’9″, 205 pounds, Cooper Flagg is very similar in size to Matas Buzelis (6’10”, 209 pounds). In terms of skill, though, Bulls analyst Stacey King thinks the Bulls rookie has the edge. On Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast, King said, “Flagg has a more physical presence, but as far as the skillset, I would even say Matas has a little bit more skillset.”

The analyst went on to say that he isn’t saying Buzelis is better than Flagg, just that he might be a little more skilled. Buzelis quickly got rid of the one pre-draft downside that he would struggle to handle the ball at the NBA level. “Some of the moves he’s done in-game on legitimate, NBA All-Star caliber players. He’s going up against the Giannises, he’s going up against the LeBrons. He’s not going up against no names,” King said.

The Bulls selected Buzelis with the 11th pick in last year’s draft, and they are trending towards a similar draft standing this year. That will mean they can’t pick Cooper Flagg, as he’s virtually a lock to be the top overall selection should he go pro (which he is almost assuredly going to do). However, with Buzelis on the roster, King believes the team won’t be too disappointed if they don’t land the Duke prospect.

