Chicago Bulls complete impressive comeback in Play-In Tournament

The 10th seed Chicago Bulls made it through the first round of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. To secure a true spot in the playoffs, the Bulls will need a victory at Miami on Friday night. The Bulls pulled off a narrow win with an impressive comeback against the 9th seed Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The Raptors dominated the Bulls in the first half and much of the 3rd quarter. With 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Raptors lead by 19 points. Just when the Bulls were seemingly out of the game, they willed their way back into this win-or-go-home Play-In game.

Did the Bulls have a secret weapon on their side? DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, may have played a role in the Bulls’ victory. Ironic or not, you definitely have to appreciate her enthusiasm.

demar derozan’s daughter screamed every time the raptors were at the free throw line the raptors missed 18 free throws the bulls won by 4 everybody say hello to your 2023 play-in MVP

pic.twitter.com/jZ9hPdOP0g — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 13, 2023

SHOUTOUT TO DIAR DEROZAN MANN — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) April 13, 2023

Zach LaVine had a very impressive offensive performance. LaVine’s offense kept the Bulls afloat for much of the second half. With 39 points and countless timely baskets, this was certainly one of the most impressive games of LaVine’s career.

That was arguably the best game of Zach LaVine's career. Hands down. Considering the 19-point deficit and the do-or-die nature of the game, that was REAL superstar shit. He drops 39 points on 12-22 shooting (13-15 FT). Completely took over the game in the second half. Amazing. — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) April 13, 2023

Zach LaVine in the second half pic.twitter.com/UPdq4qr9bS — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 13, 2023

Patrick Williams also contributed 10 points and two 3-pointers to the Bulls’ comeback win. What stood out more was his effort on the defensive end. Williams constantly hassled some of the Raptor’s best players while recording 2 steals and 2 blocks. He also threw down a couple of impressive dunks. As always, defensive captain Alex Caruso delivered with countless big plays on the defensive end.

Patrick Williams destroying this man career with a dunk. Clip by @_MarcusD3_

pic.twitter.com/de1yvyxvRO — BullsKickAss (@Bullskickass) April 13, 2023

The Chicago Bulls will now head to South Beach to face Jimmy Butler and Co. The Miami Heat lost on Tuesday night to the Atlanta Hawks. With that win, the Hawks claimed the 7th spot in the playoffs. Confidence is definitely high for the Bulls after Wednesday’s big Play-In Tournament win. Hopefully, it carries over as the Bulls fight to keep their season alive again in Miami.

