Bulls Label Matas Buzelis An Elite Prospect

The Bulls have endured mediocrity over the past few seasons, finishing no higher than 6th but no lower than 10th in four years. And this off-season has been more about the Josh Giddey contract situation than any new trades, although they have managed to secure Tre Jones’s signature once more, and traded Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro from the Cleveland Cavaliers – a move that has surprised and even confused some fans and commentators.

The Bulls’ NBA Chances

Even though they’ve not set the league alight in recent years, the Bulls remain one of the most popular franchises in the NBA. Despite their popularity, they’re priced at around 750/1 to be crowned NBA champions.

The popularity of the NBA as a betting market, which sees odds offered at online casinos, sportsbooks, and even esports betting sites, means punters can get bigger odds than this if they shop around. According to sports betting expert Sam Wilfred, some of the best sportsbooks have diversified to esports and other events.

Patrick Williams Integral

For the Bulls to have any shot of winning the league, they will need their existing roster to improve. One such player is Patrick Williams. For the last four years, Williams has averaged 9 PPG and 4 RPG. He hasn’t regressed, but he hasn’t progressed yet, either. He can kick on and become a vital part of the Bulls squad.

But, on the other hand, he also has the potential to become a late trade as the trade deadline fast approaches. One factor preventing that move is the fact that he is entering the second year of a $90m five-year extension signed last year – an extension that is, indirectly, causing further trouble this year.

Josh Giddey Contract Negotiations

A serious error meant the Bulls outbid themselves for Williams’ signature, and it ended up costing them. They want to avoid a similar situation this year, and their reluctance to go big on another player that may yet flatter to deceive has seen them submit a contract offer of around $20m a year for promising but unproven youngster Josh Giddey. For his part, Giddey believes $30m a year to be a fair amount, matching the $150.5m five-year deal signed by Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic.

Matas Buzelis – Potential All-Star In The Making

One player who is being tipped to produce the goods for the Bulls is Matas Buzelis. Buzelis was chosen as the number 11 pick in last year’s draft, despite being expected to land as a top-three pick.

He went on to earn All-Rookie Second Team Honors, and Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas said of the 6”10 forward: “He has so much skill in his bag. Shooting threes, blocking shots, running the break, dunking the ball, he’s athletic, he can put it on the floor, create for others, so we’ve seen a lot of it.”

The Season Ahead

There are still a couple of months before the season starts, which should provide the Bulls plenty of opportunity to sort out contract situations and potentially complete another trade or two.

Their first game against the Knicks, on November 1, will give some indication as to whether fans can expect an improved finish or whether they should expect more mid-table play. Current favourites for the Championship are the Oklahoma City Thunder, at 5/2, with other fancied teams including the Denver Nuggets (8/1), Houston Rockets (8/1), and the Cleveland Cavaliers (8/1). The Knicks, the Bulls’ first opponents of the season, are next, in the eyes of the bookmakers, at 9/1.

