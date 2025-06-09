Bulls lottery target compared favorably to Rockets superstar

With the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls will select someone. With every passing day, Derik Queen gets more and more likely. Virtually every single mock draft has the Maryland big man landing in the Windy City, and there’s a lot of reason to think so.

He falls right in their range in the draft, but Queen doesn’t have the upside to rise much higher on draft boards. He also fills a huge need. So if (or when) Queen becomes the next Bulls selection, who exactly is Chicago getting? His high-end pro comparison is a reason for excitement.

Bulls draft target compared to Alperen Sengun

Derik Queen could be the next Alperen Sengun, a Houston Rockets big man who similarly was drafted in the same range in his class. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo can see the path to greatness for Queen, who figures to be a similar player to Sengun if he pans out. Sengun is perhaps infamously known as “Baby Jokic,” so that’s hardly bad company for the Bulls target to be in.

“Queen brings a lot to the table offensively, with the face-up skills and passing ability to play all over the floor and facilitate good offense. The success of players such as Sengun, who fell into the teens on draft night in 2021 and was viewed as an unorthodox prospect, helps lay the groundwork for Queen’s potential,” Woo said. “He needs to become a more aggressive rebounder and engaged defender — two things that would be aided by improving his frame and conditioning. He also needs to develop a more reliable 3-point shot.”

Woo also noted that the downside to Queen is a low floor. His low-end comparison is Sandro Mamukelashvili, a player you’d be forgiven for not knowing about at all. He averaged 6.3 points per game for the San Antonio Spurs in 2024-25.

Woo said, “Mamukelashvili, an offensive-minded big who has settled into a deep bench role in the NBA, is an extreme case — Queen is far more talented — but that comp is meant to underscore the downside if Queen is unable to stay on the floor defensively. The most likely outcome is in the middle.”

There’s a bit of boom or bust nature with Queen, who could form a dominant young frontcourt with Matas Buzelis or end up being a bust. The reality, in Woo’s eyes, is somewhere in the middle, and the Bulls could do far worse than an imitation of Sengun.

NBA insider reveals Chicago Bulls top 2025 offseason priority Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE