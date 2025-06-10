Who the Bulls could pick for value or need in 2025 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls can go in a variety of directions in the 2025 NBA Draft. They can draft for team fit, biggest need, or best player available. After making the play-in game, it’s clear that their roster is not devoid of talent, but they’re also clearly not good enough to pass on a better player just because another one fits better.

It gives GM Marc Eversley and the rest of the front office a big decision to make. Do they draft for their biggest need? Or do they draft for the most value in the pick? NBA insiders Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony predicted who the team might take to answer each of those questions.

NBA insiders predict Chicago Bulls draft pick

If Chicago wants to address the biggest need on their roster, which might be a defensive forward, then they’re going to need to pick Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina. He’s not a center like the often mocked Derik Queen, but Givony believes he’s a good choice to fill a glaring hole.

He said, “They could certainly stand to add some defensive versatility in the frontcourt, something Murray-Boyles brings in abundance. His playmaking ability is a big part of his appeal, as is what he brings off the court with his toughness and unselfishness.” He also noted that this pick, and a few others, could free them up to trade the 35-year-old Nikola Vucevic and get younger and cheaper in the frontcourt.

If the Bulls aim to get the most value, then they’ll aim for German power forward Noa Essengue. Per Woo, “Essengue’s strong recent play has helped solidify him as a lottery candidate — his size, mobility and improving motor make him an intriguing bet in this range of the draft. While there’s some developmental risk baked in, his productivity this season has been a strong positive indicator. Adding an 18-year-old player with his type of tools and valuable mold makes for a strong proposition in the late lottery.”

This would be a big swing, but it’s one that Woo believes will work. The Bulls are in the middle of the Eastern Conference, which is to say they’re essentially in purgatory right now. To get out, they either have to tear it down or find a star. Taking a big swing on a prospect like this is one way to potentially find a star and get up into the legitimate contender tier in the East.

