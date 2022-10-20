Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond are critical bench pieces for the Bulls this season

The Chicago Bulls won their season opener, 116-108 against the Miami Heat. It was a huge win for a team that was without arguably their best player in Zach LaVine and best playmaker in Lonzo Ball. Moreover, they were facing the No. 1 seed in the east from a season ago.

The heroics of DeMar DeRozan (37 points, nine assists, and six rebounds) were pivotal in the win. Additionally, there was another factor that helped them pull off the upset and will determine how far the team goes.

Last season, Chicago had one of the least effective bench units. They ranked towards the bottom of the league in bench points.

Chicago did not make many moves this off-season, but they did add two battle-tested veterans in Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond. Their presence was felt off the bench last night. Dragic connected on four 3-pointers (including a ridiculous circus shot) in the second quarter to keep them in the game. In addition, Drummond had nine points and five rebounds.

This is the type of change Chicago needed to make off the bench. Without Lonzo, the Bulls were smart to bring on Dragic who can teach the young guards while providing a spark off the bench. Additionally, Drummond gives them a reliable big off the bench who can post a double-double on any given night.

Dragic and Drummond are contributing to a deeper Bulls team from a season ago. Their play both on and off the court is going to provide a lethal spark to a dangerous team.

