Former Chicago Bears CB was arrested and charged in 18 counts: Report

Per multiple reports, former Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Georgia on Wednesday. The former NFL athlete had been on the run from authorities in Canada since 2024 in connection to allegations of defrauding banks.

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Skrine was arrested Wednesday morning in Roswell, Georgia. He was charged with 18 counts related to financial fraud.

Former Chicago Bears CB was arrested on Wednesday

“According to a release from the Roswell Police Department, investigators learned he was targeting women on online dating platforms,” Finley wrote. “He told victims about his financial troubles, asked them for money and promised to pay them back with proceeds from his NFL annuity. He then used the money for travel, to buy gift cards and finance rental properties.

“Three victims — from New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin — said they reported a loss of about $300,000. Other victims are expected to come forward.”

Local authorities in Roswell are working with Canadian authorities.

The Cleveland Browns selected Skrine in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets before joining the Bears in 2019 and playing for the team through 2020. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Skrine, 36, played in 28 games for the Bears and started in seven. He recorded 114 tackles, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and eight passes defensed during his time in Chicago.

Former Bears players have been in the headlines for some unfortunate news stories this week. Jay Cutler is set to go to jail for four days in September after pleading in a DWI case.

