The Chicago Bears began their 2025 season with an unfortunate 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, that featured an epic fourth quarter collapse from all three phases. In a fourth quarter that saw Minnesota score 21-unanswered points to erase an 11-point lead held by Chicago at the start of the final period, which unfortunately featured several miscues by kicker Cairo Santos. With a missed field goal in a three-point loss and failed kickoff where the Bears needed the ball to go out of the back of the end zone to preserve the 2-minute warning, it may be time for the franchise to move on from Santos.

Cairo Santos’ distance weakness has become a consistent issue for the Bears recently

Cairo Santos has had to two-stints with the Bears franchise, playing two games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury and then being the team’s kicker since 2020. One of Santos’ key strengths has been his field goal accuracy, as he has posted a field goal percentage over 84 in each of his last five seasons with Chicago, including three over 90 percent. However, one of the kicker’s biggest and glaring weaknesses has been his kicking power, especially with field goals over 55 yards and when it comes to kickoffs.

The concerns tied to Santos has been a known issue for the last several years for Chicago, as there have been several kicked that were missed because of distance rather than accuracy. Since 2020, Cairo Santos has missed several field goals that were over 55 yards or longer, as he missed a 56-yard attempt last year in Week 3 against the Colts and missed a game-winning 65- attempt well-short against Pittsburgh in 2021. On Monday Night, Chicago’s kicker missed a 50-yard kick wide-right, which came back to play a significant role in the team’s loss.

Over the last five seasons, Santos has missed at least one attempt of 50-yards or more each year, as his longest made field goal over that time has remained at 55-yards. To make matters worse, due to his leg power issue, other attempts have been blocked due to Cairo Santos having to compensate by kicking with lower line drives instead of over-the-top booming kicks that are being seen by other kickers in the league. The compensating issue has allowed for opposing special teams’ units to block kicks with greater ease, as was seen in the Bears’ Week 11 20-19 loss to the Packers last year.

Santos’ distance issues have become a glaring issue now that kickers around the league are connected on longer kicks, especially with attempts 55-yards or more with greater and more consistent ease. This past Sunday, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 60-yard game-winning field goal with ease to beat the New York Jets while Jaguars kicker Came Little made a 70-yard field goal during preseason. Cairo Santos being unable to connect on any attempt over 55 yards now because a liability issue for the Bears and puts them at severe disadvantage in close score games.

To make matters worse, Santos inability to drive kickoff attempts deep and out of the back of the endzone also becomes a noted liability for Chicago, whether before and now after the league’s new kickoff rule change. Since 2020, Cairo Santos has only had a touchback average of over 60 percent or higher on kickoffs only once. Without a consistent ability to kick the ball out of the back of the endzone, it leaves Chicago open to losing field position battles more often, while also losing precious time, as was seen last night.

Given the multiple areas where Santos’ distance becomes a legitimate issue for the Bears, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team moves on from the kicker within the next few weeks. New head coach Ben Johnson was critical of Cairo Santos following the loss to the Vikings on Monday night, which leads to a higher probability of the team trying out kickers over the next few weeks. With the Bears having a short week to prepare for their Sunday contest against the Lions, while also playing in a dome setting, Cairo Santos could be replaced by Week 3.

Cairo Santos’ distance issue becomes even more of problem for Johnson’s struggling offense

Cairo Santos’ distance issues are even more of a liability for Chicago’s new head coach if there are growing pains on offense, as seen by quarterback Caleb Williams against the Vikings. The Bears offense only generated 17 points in their loss, while they had a chance to add six additional points via potential field goal tries. Other than Santos’ 50-yard miss at the start of the fourth quarter, Johnson elected to go for it on fourth down early in the second yard, which would have been an easy attempt for Chicago’s kicker, as if the team collected the six points they would have had a 23-6 lead to begin the fourth.

If there are going to be moments, especially early this season, where Johnson’s offense under Williams is going to struggle for points, every opportunity matters. With Cairo Santos being unable to make kicks from 55 yards or longer, kickers capable of hitting from ten yards or more becomes highly valuable, especially if there are two or three drives that can end with potential field goals. Additionally, if Santos has to change his kicking style to ensure more power, even from 50 yards, that becomes a massive liability for an offense still going through growing pains.

Santos’ touchback issue also hinders the offense in end of game situations, which was seen last night against the Vikings. If Cairo Santos had been able to secure a touchback before the 2-minute warning with the defense holding Minnesota to a three and out, the offense would have gotten the ball back with 56 seconds instead of nine. Having an additional 47 seconds to work with could have given Williams and the offense enough time to get into field goal range to set up a game-tying attempt before the end of regulation.

The Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Monday night was a full collapse by the offense, defense and special teams, including multiple miscues by Cairo Santos. Although Santos has been a reliable kicker within 50 yards, times have changed over the past several years and his inability to make longer kicks has made him a liability for Chicago. With a new head coach in Johnson, it is likely that the Bears could have a new kicker within a matter of weeks.