Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams had dud practice; throws 2 INTs before 1st preseason appearance

Caleb Williams can now pack his purse and hop on a plane to make his preseason debut when the Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Williams will not enjoy positive momentum heading into the exhibition match after another training camp practice on Thursday.

Williams and the Bears’ first-team offense have a hard time doing much of anything against the first-team defense. Frankly, Williams is having a hard time even getting a snap before he has to execute a play against the defense.

Caleb Williams gave backup safety Elijah Hicks a gift

On Thursday, Williams tossed two interceptions to the defense during the Bears’ 11-on-11 session. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Williams was picked off by Elijah Hicks:

Nearing the end of practice. 11 on 11 has been up and down for first team offense. Caleb Williams was picked off by backup safety Elijah Hicks on a play that should have been blown dead (sack). Williams forced it down the sideline. On the next play, Hicks comes away with a PBU.

The only positive to take away from Cronin’s report is that the play wouldn’t have been an interception in a real game, as Williams would have taken a sack. The bad news is Hicks was working with the first-team defense as the Bears had Montez Sweat, Tyrique Stevenson, Terrel Smith, Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker absent on Thursday, per Sean Hammond.

The Chicago Bears defense continues to dominate

Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Williams threw a second interception during the two-minute drill. Per multiple reports, there was some initial confusion on who made the interception. The Bears are crediting safety Kevin Byard with the interception:

Bears two-minute drill ends with Jaylon Jones intercepting a Caleb Williams pass intended for Gerald Everett. Based on today’s practice, probably a good thing for the offense that there isn’t a real game for another 31 days.

Williams will face a new opponent on Saturday

Much of the Bears fanbase has been excusing Williams’ poor practices in training camp as something to be expected by having a rookie go up against an elite Bears defense. While it’s too early to tell if the Bears defense will be elite this season, Williams will get an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong on Saturday when he goes up against the Bills defense.

The Bills defense lost several key members before free agency this year, as the team had a fire sale to get out of the red before the start of the league’s new year. The Bills secondary was especially hit by cuts, losing Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer.

