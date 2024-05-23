REPORT: Chicago Bears’ QB Caleb Williams had awful practice; completed just 3 passes in drill

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly had a bad day at Thursday’s practice. It was the first practice open to the media since rookie minicamp earlier in the month. While it’s early in Williams’ progression as a quarterback, he has a lot to improve before the regular season.

Caleb Williams had a few flaws surface in rookie minicamp

Williams had an up-and-down rookie minicamp. While he made impressive throws and led the offense, he had flashes of reps that looked closer to his predecessor, Justin Fields. On Thursday, Williams continued to mirror Fields with how he held on to the ball and struggled throwing over the middle of the field.

Williams didn’t look better at the Chicago Bears’ practice on Thursday

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, Williams completed only three passes (out of approximately ten) during the Bears 7-on-7 period:

Really rough day for Caleb Williams and the starting offense. A lot of incomplete passes and near interceptions. In the 7-on-7 period, Williams completed just three passes. Jaylon Johnson nearly had an interception over the middle of the field. In the team period, most of the passes were completed to the flat, and Williams held onto the ball for a long time.

Williams reportedly only completed about seven passes out of nearly 20 on the day.

Williams looked fine in warmups, though.

Zack Pearson with Bear Report noted that the Bears offense was without Keenan Allen or Rome Odunze. Odunze continues to battle a hamstring injury and is not expected to return to practice until next week.

Williams needs to adjust quickly

All rookie quarterbacks go through an adjustment period when they first practice in the NFL. Bears fans shouldn’t worry too much because Williams was off the mark before Memorial Day Weekend. However, he needs to show that he can learn from the mistakes he made in practice on Thursday. The Bears need good reports of the offense to surface before the end of mandatory OTAs in June.

