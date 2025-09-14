Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams sends team strong statement after 52-21 loss

In the span of less than a week, the Chicago Bears went from losing in a way reminiscent of the Matt Eberflus era via botched clock management to going full throttle into a Marc Trestman disaster. The Bears gave up a 50-burger on Sunday in a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in front of 64,201 fans at Ford Field.

The Bears have not given up 50 or more points since the 2014 season, when Trestman’s team lost 50-45 to the New England Patriots on Oct. 26 and then suffered the Sunday night humiliation of a 55-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 9.

New head coach Ben Johnson’s Bears were steamrolled by a motivated Lions team on Sunday, and they chose to waive the flag in the second half.

Caleb Williams on the Chicago Bears loss

Following the game, Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams tried to deflect from the meaning of a 31-point loss to an NFC North rival, arguing that it was just one game with 15 more remaining. Williams sent a strong message to the team, saying he still believes in the locker room and wants to focus on beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

“We got 15 more games,” Williams told reporters. “It’s the first two games. There’s been, on multiple occasions, teams that rally back and go on a run. That’s where we’re focused on. To do that, you got to focus on the next one. This game’s over. They scored a bunch of points. We didn’t score. That’s typically how football works. You don’t score enough points when you go out there, you tend to lose a game.

“And so being able to move on to the next game, next play, whatever case may be, is where we’re focused. We all believe and know each other.”

It appears the team was ready to move on after the Lions scored a touchdown at the end of the second quarter to make it 28-14 at halftime.

If the Bears want to rally, they’re going to have to adjust some things quickly. The defense gave up 511 yards to Detroit. The Bears lost the turnover battle 2-0 and were penalized eight times for 50 yards.

Nothing about the way Chicago has played the last five quarters of football would indicate this team is built to win. What they showed on Sunday was a team willing to fold.

