Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams received backhanded compliment from Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears veterans are off for a little over a month between last week’s mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp in late July. This week, the Bears are holding voluntary practices that the team specifically asked rookies to attend before their summer break.

Last week, Rome Odunze made a surprise announcement that he planned to join the workouts. Quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t slip that he would be in attendance, but wound up joining Odunze as the second-year players who gained extra reps at OTAs from new head coach Ben Johnson and the coaching staff.

Caleb Williams had an up-and-down spring

Williams made progress with his pre-snap routine and footwork during the spring. However, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft struggled with accuracy and timing throughout voluntary and mandatory camps.

He especially has issues throwing over the middle of the field, and ended mandatory minicamp with an interception to cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the two-minute drill.

Following Tuesday’s practice at Halas Hall, Johnson gave Williams a slight backhanded comment for showing up for the extra practices this week.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson gave a backhanded compliment

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Johnson said Williams knows he and the team are not where the Bears need to be. Williams wanted to gain extra reps to close the gap before Week 1.

“He’s committed to learning the offense,” Johnson said of Williams. We’re not where we need to be yet as a team. He understands that. Every chance he gets to get full-speed reps, he wants them.”

The extra practices give Johnson and Williams more opportunities to see the game through the same lens, something the first-year head coach said was important during mandatory minicamp.

Johnson and Williams had a few notable moments during the spring, with Johnson showing frustration and yelling at the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner to figure things out following a miscue during the huddle.

It’s nice to see Williams responding positively to the coaching and showing up for practice even when he didn’t have to.

