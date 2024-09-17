FOCO releases a new dual Caleb Williams bobblehead for 2024 season

As the Bears season roles on and week 2 of the NFL season comes to a close, what a perfect way to keep the Caleb Williams hype train rolling with a brand-new Chicago Bears bobblehead. Check out FOCO’s brand new Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Bobble Dubblz Bobblehead.

Now, what is a Bobble Dubblz you may ask. Bobble Dubblz are simply bobbleheads of athletes, holding a smaller version of themselves. Also to know about Bobble Dubblz is that they are available for ONLY 72 HOURS! This means that the amount of each bobblehead sold in that time frame will determine the edition size for each bobblehead. Once the purchase window expires, these Bobble Dubblz are gone for good!

Make sure you get your hands on the Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Bobble Dubblz Bobblehead before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life! Grab both bobbleheads now and get ready to cheer the Bears on this NFL season, with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS!!!

